McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 112,265 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $212.13 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.01 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.64 and its 200 day moving average is $229.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.