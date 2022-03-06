McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Argus cut their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

