McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 683 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up approximately 2.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Catalent worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $100.36 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

