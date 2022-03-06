MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MDIA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,320. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. MediaCo has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $113,573.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Anne Lee sold 56,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $248,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 204,052 shares of company stock worth $1,041,965 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Standard General L.P. grew its stake in shares of MediaCo by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

