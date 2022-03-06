Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 168.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.