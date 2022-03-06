Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.01. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 42,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

