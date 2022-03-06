Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 496,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 186,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.