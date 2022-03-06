Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 496,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 186,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

