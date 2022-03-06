Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 3,865 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.47.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BOB)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.