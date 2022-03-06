Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

In other news, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen bought 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

