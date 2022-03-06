Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Down 30.4% in February

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 845,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $445,909.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 160,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 1,236.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 194,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.
Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metacrine (MTCR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.