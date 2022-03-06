Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Down 30.4% in February

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 845,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $445,909.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 160,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 1,236.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 194,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,885. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.