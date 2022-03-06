Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SCSC shares. StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ScanSource stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.