Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $253,000 Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $139,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 692.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 154.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 387.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of OSH opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock worth $3,341,583 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

