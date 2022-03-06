Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,003 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $831.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $144,695 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

