Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,701 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,070,000 after purchasing an additional 97,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,291,000 after purchasing an additional 724,003 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 97,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,095,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

SSP opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

