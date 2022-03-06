MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 76.7% in February

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.53. 96,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

