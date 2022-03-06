Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFGP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 106,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114,007 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 165,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

