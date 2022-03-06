MicroMoney Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $124,427.73 and $156,476.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003769 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

