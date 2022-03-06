Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $637.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $850,481. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.