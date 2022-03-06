Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 491.80 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.71). Approximately 8,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 65,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($7.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Midwich Group from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 780 ($10.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £443.68 million and a P/E ratio of 135.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 611.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 614.89.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

