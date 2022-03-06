Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Pixelworks worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pixelworks by 1,362.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 185,802 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Pixelworks by 73.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Pixelworks by 86.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 239,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 110,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

