Millennium Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Iron Spark I worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the second quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at about $4,842,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 256,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISAA opened at $9.99 on Friday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

