Millennium Management LLC Invests $6.09 Million in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Herbalife Nutrition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.