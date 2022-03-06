Millennium Management LLC Purchases 117,173 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,173 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of American Assets Trust worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $121,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 86,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

