Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,460 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Bridgetown 2 worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 3rd quarter worth $35,893,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 3rd quarter worth $26,611,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 3rd quarter worth $5,702,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 3rd quarter worth $5,058,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Bridgetown 2 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTNB opened at $9.97 on Friday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

