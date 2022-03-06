Millennium Management LLC Sells 211,450 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,450 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

