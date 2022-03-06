MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Buys $306,099.25 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs purchased 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $285.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

