Mizuho Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $130.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.66.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $129.06 on Thursday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

