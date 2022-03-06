MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 9,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.81.
MJ Company Profile (Get Rating)
