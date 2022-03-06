MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,065 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 48,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 285,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.01 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Honda Motor (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.