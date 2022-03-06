MML Investors Services LLC Buys 89 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

EXP stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.47 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.