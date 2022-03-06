MML Investors Services LLC Has $247,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,305 shares of company stock worth $2,078,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.