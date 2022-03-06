MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 198 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in EnerSys by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EnerSys by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in EnerSys by 686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

