MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

PIPR opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average is $158.85. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

