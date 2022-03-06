Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

