Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

