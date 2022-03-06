Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.61% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.09. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

