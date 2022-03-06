Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 25,326 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

