Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 180,004 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.