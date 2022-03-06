Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,160 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $120.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

