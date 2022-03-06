Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 104,188 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,188 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

