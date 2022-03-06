Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 37,062 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,062 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Dollar General by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $210.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.93. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.