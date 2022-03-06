Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 42,702 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.33 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

