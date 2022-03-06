Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 76,195 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,195 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after buying an additional 955,854 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after buying an additional 604,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 597,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 347,598 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS opened at $70.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.