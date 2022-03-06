Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.09.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $325.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.06 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Moody's (NYSE:MCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.