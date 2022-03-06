Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.09.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $325.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.06 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

