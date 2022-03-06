Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.