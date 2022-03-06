Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.06% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $60.75 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $885.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.467 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 160.36%.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

