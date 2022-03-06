Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 932 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of RQI stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.