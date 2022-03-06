Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.36% of Frequency Electronics worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $9.01 on Friday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

