Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $321,000 Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

