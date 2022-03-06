Morgan Stanley Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $52.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

NYSE PLAN opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Anaplan by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

